New Ross Primary Care Centre Moves to Next Stage

Great news for New Ross this afternoon as the much promised Primary Care centre sees a significant step forward.

The facility has been given the green light to progress to the next stage.

Speaking to South East Radio News Cllr Michael Sheehan said that after meetings with HSE officials and the property review group the project has been approved to move forward to e-tenders which will begin next week.

It’s currently green lighted for 26,000 sq feet & Michael Sheehan is pushing for that to increase to 50,000 square foot to address the growing healthcare needs of New Ross and its surrounding areas.

The centre’s development will follow a lease-back arrangement with developers invited to submit proposals to build the centre and lease it back to the HSE.

Cllr Sheehan stressed that the building’s design will be fit for purpose for years to come.

With the tender process expected to be complete by mid-2026, construction is expected to begin by late 2026 or early 2027.

Related