A EuroMillions player in Wexford is celebrating a major windfall after winning €500,000 in last night’s (Friday’s) EuroMillions Plus draw.

The lucky ticket was bought at SuperValu in New Ross.

Meanwhile, another player in Cork has scooped over €213,000 in the main EuroMillions draw.

The National Lottery is urging players in Wexford to check their tickets and claim their prizes.

The winning numbers in the EuroMillions Plus draw were: 15, 23, 26, 29 and 48.

