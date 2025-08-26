New Ross Welcomes the 2025 Kennedy Summer School

The 2025 Kennedy Summer School opens on Thursday, August 28th, in New Ross, County Wexford, the ancestral hometown of President John F. Kennedy. The event, chaired by Eileen Dunne, will begin with a fireside chat with GAA President Jarlath Burns, kicking off a weekend filled with culture, literature, politics, and public debate.

Before the main event, the Global Horizons: Trade & Economic Forum 2025 takes place on Wednesday, August 27th, at the Brandon House Hotel from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Chaired by Mark Redmond, former CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland, the forum brings together leaders from politics, business, and academia to discuss Ireland’s role in the changing global economy.

Thursday evening features a screening and panel discussion of From That Small Island – The Story of the Irish, moderated by historian Eamonn Hore. The panel includes Professor Bríona Nic Dhiarmada, Professor Jane Ohlmeyer, and musician Colm Mac Con Iomaire, exploring the global impact of the Irish diaspora through history and storytelling.

Friday includes a centenary celebration of The Great Gatsby with a masterclass for students and the public. The day also features a sold-out Speakers’ Lunch at JFK Arboretum with keynote Minister James Lawless TD, a panel on local journalism moderated by Alan Corcoran, and an evening panel titled President Trump & Us.

Saturday, August 30th, offers a full day of events, including discussions on Ireland’s housing challenges, Irish America, and a presidential discussion, closing with a performance by the New Ross Pipe Band.

Eileen Dunne, Chair of the Kennedy Summer School, said: “This year’s programme promises compelling conversations—from literature and local journalism to Irish identity at home and abroad. We look forward to welcoming everyone to New Ross.”

