New Search Operation Underway in Wexford in Connection with Fiona Sinnott Murder Investigation

UPDATE:

Gardaí have today launched a renewed search operation in County Wexford as part of the long-running investigation into the disappearance and murder of Fiona Sinnott in February 1998.

The search, which involves excavation, forensic, and technical examinations, is taking place on open ground in an undisclosed location in the county. Road closures and local diversions are in effect in the surrounding area while the search continues over the coming days.

Fiona Sinnott, a young mother from Ballyhitt, Broadway, Co. Wexford, was last seen leaving Butler’s Pub in Broadway around midnight on Sunday, 8th February 1998. She was 19 years old at the time of her disappearance. Despite extensive efforts over the past 27 years, Fiona’s body has never been found.

Gardaí have carried out a wide-ranging investigation, including over 500 witness statements, multiple searches, and the arrest and detention of six individuals in connection with the case. The investigation is still being led by a Senior Investigating Officer in the Wexford/Wicklow Garda Division.

In a renewed public appeal, Gardaí are urging anyone with information—no matter how minor it may seem—to come forward. They are particularly keen to speak with four individuals seen near Kisha Cross, Broadway, around the time Fiona was last seen, who have never been identified.

Fiona’s sister Diane told South East Radio News that they were very anxious but also very hopeful.

“So it’s kind of an emotional day now for us all. We all hope that this is it today, it feels different this time”

Diane & her family are appealing to anybody who has yet to come forward with any information at all to please do so so that her family can finally bring Fiona home.

She said they will never stop searching even if this new search does not have a positive outcome

“Still we’re still hoping and praying that anyone out there at all to have any little information whatsoever is to contact the gardai or the confidential line. Because it nothing comes of today like, you know, we will still move forward, we never stopped searching & we never will”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, any Garda station, or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

