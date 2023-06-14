New site deal on the cards for Wexford schools

There is a new site deal on the cards for two Wexford schools.

According to the Wexford People, the local authority is in the process of acquiring a site to house a new Selskar College and Educate Together National School.

This comes nearly 3 years after the department of education acquired a 16 acre site that then transpired to be unfit for purpose.

Brendan Keane from Wexford People told South East Radio that the new site is located in the Kileens area.

Councillor Tom Forde who is a teacher at Wexford Educate Together has welcomed the news and thanked Tom Enright for stepping in. Mr. Forde went on to say he hopes that this project will get over the line very soon – and hopes to hear more next week.