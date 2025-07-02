New Solar Guide Helps Irish Dairy Farmers Cut Costs and Emissions

A practical new guide from Teagasc and Munster Technological University (MTU) offers dairy farmers clear advice on using solar power to reduce energy bills and lower emissions.

Launched on 2 July by Minister of State Noel Grealish at the Teagasc Dairy Open Day in Moorepark, the guide explains how farms with high energy demands—like milking, cooling, and heating—can benefit from solar photovoltaic (PV) systems.

It includes real-world case studies, financial payback examples, and answers common questions on system design, planning, battery storage, and grants.

Farmers can access details on the 60% TAMS grant, export tariffs, and the new Small-Scale Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (SRESS), plus a free online tool called FaRMOT to help optimise savings.

Dr. John Upton, lead author, said solar PV is no longer just an eco-friendly choice but a smart investment for farm resilience. A typical 26 kWp system can cut around 7.5 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, aiding climate goals.

The guide is available at teagasc.ie and supports broader efforts for sustainability and energy efficiency on Irish farms.

