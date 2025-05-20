New Static Speed Camera on N80 to Go Live from May 23

A new static safety speed camera on the N80 at Graiguenaspiddoge, Carlow, will become operational from 12 midday on Friday, 23 May 2025.

Motorists caught exceeding the speed limit will face a €160 fine and three penalty points under the Fixed Charge Notice system.

The installation is part of a nationwide initiative to reduce speeding and improve road safety through automated enforcement. Similar static safety cameras are already active on major routes, including the R772 in Wexford, N17 in Mayo, and N69 in Limerick.

The system has been widely used internationally and is credited with helping to lower traffic offences and improve driver behaviour.

Further information on the Fixed Charge Notice system is available on the Garda website.

