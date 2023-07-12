New strategic plan outlined for Rosslare

The new Cathaoirleach for the Rosslare District has outlined a new strategic plan.

The “Achieving our full potential together” plan will put housing at the forefront with climate solutions also an important focus.

Councillor Jim Moore says that housing opportunities will open up the development of all of the communities in Rosslare.

When speaking to South East Radio he said, “we need to make sure that there are housing opportunities across the district to allow the vibrancy and development of all of the villages and communities in the district”.

He went on to talk about the issue of coastal erosion in the district.

“100 kilometres of our district is exposed to coastal erosion, we cannot ignore it, we have a very vulnerable situation here.”

Mr. Moore went on to say that they are taking action to try to find a solution to the environmental issues facing the region.