New Veterinary School for South East Technological University

An application has been put forward for a Veterinary Medicine School to form part of the Southeast Technological University (SETU).

Currently UCD is the only University in Ireland to house a School of veterinary medicine. The need for additional third level veterinary places beyond those offered by UCD has proven a long-standing debate. SETU submitted its application to create a new School of Veterinary Medicine in Waterford, which would be based in a custom-built facility at its West Campus in Carriganore.

Speaking on Wednesday, Independent TD for Wexford, Verona Murphy, has placed her support behind the application: “The Southeast is unmatched by any other areas in terms of farm animals and the horse population. It would make perfect sense for the University of the Region to have a facility available for those who wish to study in Veterinary and Veterinary related fields. The great diversity in the region, from pet owners to a variety of different types of farmers and farm types, makes it a very suitable region to learn and to develop skills in the care of animals.”

Continuing, the Independent TD said “ As has been pointed out by campaigners, in the South-East there is already a track record and tradition of delivering land science education programmes between Teagasc Kildalton College and SETU. It therefore makes sense that Veterinary education would form part of the same university and use the opportunity to develop further links and connections within other agriculture related areas.”

Concluding, Deputy Murphy said “It is great to see the SETU becoming a reality. It is something I have campaigned vigorously for. But now that it’s established, the next task is to campaign for the continued improvement of the courses offered by the University. This is why I place my full support behind the SETU’s application for a Veterinary School.”