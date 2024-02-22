New wastewater treatment plant for Kilmore Quay

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Wexford County Council is delighted to announce the completion of a new sewerage scheme for the community of Kilmore Quay. The project which involved the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant and sewerage infrastructure has ended the discharge of municipal raw sewage into the quay and harbour areas, which will see enhanced water quality. This investment will provide additional capacity to support housing and economic growth and development in the area, enabling the local community to thrive.

Uisce Éireann’s Paul Fallon said “The end to the discharge of municipal raw sewage will greatly enhance the amenity value of these coastal waters for the local community and visiting tourists, and protect the environment. In addition, the new treatment plant will provide additional capacity to support growth and development in the area for a population equivalent of approximately 850”.

The completion of this critical infrastructure will ensure compliance with national and EU regulatory standards relating to the treatment of urban wastewater.

The Kilmore Quay project follows the successful completion of new wastewater infrastructure investment in Arthurstown, Ballyhack and Duncannon. It highlights Uisce Éireann’s commitment to develop and improve wastewater infrastructure across Wexford, and brings to an end the discharge of raw sewage in all four previously untreated agglomerations across the county.

Paul added “We would like to take the opportunity to thank the local community for their patience and cooperation while we completed this vital project”

John Sisk & Sons Ltd. delivered the works on behalf of Uisce Éireann.

Kilmore Quay is among 31 towns and villages around the country benefiting today from cleaner waters and enhanced amenities due to the construction of new treatment plants where none existed previously.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.

