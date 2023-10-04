New Wexford company aims to target problems faced by school students when it comes to technology

A newly formed Wexford-based business is the first Irish company to deliver Cyber-Safety and Coding lessons to Irish schools via a virtual teacher.

Cyberschool.ie has been set up to help children to navigate the internet safely and avoid issues surrounding gaming, social media and pornography.

The company is offering the service free to Wexford schools who are being asked to sign up.

“CyberSchool.ie is an Irish owned and led educational company that specialises in aiding Irish educational entities with delivering Cyber Safety, Coding/Programming, and Bespoke TY Programmes to your students. We work with Primary and Post-Primary Schools, Libraries, and Youth Organisations.”

According to CEO Trevor Murphy, primary school children can be spending as much as four hours a day online without supervision causing issues with gaming addiction and cyber bullying.

Visit cyberschool.ie for more information

Related