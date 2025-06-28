New Wexford County Council Cathaoirleach Courted by Rival Party Ahead of Next General Election

The newly elected Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council is being eyed up by a rival political party ahead of the next General Election.

That’s according to the front page of today’s Irish Daily Mail newspaper, which suggests that Fianna Fáil Councillor Joe Sullivan has been a subject of interest for Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy’s Wexford Independent Alliance Party.

In the article, Councillor Sullivan said that he was “not blinded by party colour when there’s work to be done”, however he did not rule out a switch, according to the publication.

Cathaoirleach Sullivan will respond to the points raised in the article, and will also outline his vision as Chair of Wexford County Council for the next year in an exclusive interview on South East Radio’s Morning Mix just after 10am on Monday morning.

