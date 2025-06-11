Nine in ten fishermen say they’re extremely worried about their livelihoods

A survey, commissioned by Sinn Fein, found 63% of people working in the fisheries and seafood sector say it’s unlikely they’ll still be involved in the industry in 10 years’ time. Sinn Fein says the Government needs to fight for higher quotas for fishermen.

The Fisheries and Seafood survey is being published as world leaders meet in France this week for a UN Ocean Conference.

Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Fisheries and Maritime Affairs, Conor D McGuinness, says the Government needs to step up and support the sector.

Related