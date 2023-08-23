No dog fouling fines handed out by Wexford County Council in 2022

Just 82 dog fouling fines were handed out by local councils over the course of 2022 – despite calls from the blind and vision impaired community to ‘Clear Our Paths’.

Wexford County Council handed out no dog fouling fines in that time period, but said it had provided free pooper scoopers and bins in towns, villages and at blue flag beaches. Over the last 5 years, approximately 12 dog fouling fines have been handed out in the county.

Dog fouling is a major issue for those that are blind or vision impaired using public paths, not only causing a slip hazard, but it can also be distressing for white cane users whose canes are often dirtied by faeces. A recent NCBI survey showed that it was the third most frequent unexpected obstacle encountered by respondents, cars parked on footpaths emerged as the number one obstacle.

A statement to South East Radio from Wexford County Council today outlined the difficulties faced when trying to issue fines. “There needs to be someone to bear witness with specific time and place of the offence. Photos of the offence occurring and CCTV evidence help bring about a fine.”

The council went on to state that it is the responsibility of every dog owner to pick up after their dog – and any instances of non compliance should be reported to Wexford County Council. Once the council are alerted with adequate evidence, they assured that they would act on it.