No injuries reported after fire in Jack’s Tavern in Camolin yesterday

No injuries have been reported after a fire in Jack’s Tavern in Camolin yesterday.

The afternoon fire broke out in the store room of the main street premises and fire units from Enniscorthy and Gorey attended the scene.

Efforts to bring the fire under control were hampered by exploding beer barrels and the fire spread to a nearby smoking area causing significant damage.

No where else in the building was affected except the store room and smoking area. An electrical fault in the fuse board is believed to be the cause.

Meanwhile as fire crews attended that scene they were called to a 4 car pile up outside the village of Camolin but once again no injuries were reported.

Related