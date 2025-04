It has emerged that no planning permission has been submitted for an IPAS centre in Templeshannon in Enniscorthy

The question was raised to the planner at yesterday’s county council district meeting by Enniscorthy Councillor Jackser Owens

It follows a peaceful protest in the area where upto 600 people were against such a centre in the town

Speaking to South East Radio news Jackser Owens said at this moment in time no permission has been sought for it

Related