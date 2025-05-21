No Serious Injuries Reported As Overturned Car Causes Traffic Disruption Near Ferrycarrig Bridge

A single car road traffic accident, in which a car was overturned, north of Ferrycarrig Bridge earlier this afternoon (Wednesday) resulted in no serious injuries.

A car left the road by the turnoff to Newcastle near Wexford FC’s home ground.

Two units of Wexford’s Fire Service along with Wexford Gardaí and the National Ambulance Service attended the scene.

There was a reportedly high buildup of traffic in the area for a time while the emergency services carried out their cleanup operation, hampering the rush hour commute home for many motorists.

The ambulance service has since reported to South East Radio News that the cleanup operation is now complete, and that traffic is flowing normally once again.

