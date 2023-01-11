Nolan Transport officially opens €12 million ‘Global Logistics Park’ outside Wexford town

Nolan Transport officially open its new €12 million Global Logistics Park in Wexford today. Phase one of a €50m five-phase plan will see 30 Wexford jobs created.

Nolan Transport, founded by Jimmy and his wife Joan in 1963 celebrates 60 years in business this year. Starting in 1963 with a single truck and only the two of them working the business. Today it has grown to provide the Supply Chain services of Transportation, Warehousing, Customs and Systems to its Customers.

Today the 11th of January 2023, the Nolan Family opens the “ Johanna 1 Building” named in honour of their dear mother Joan, very much a strong woman of Ireland and an inspiration to all. Joan sadly passed away suddenly on 16 December 2022, and today is a day of reflection for the woman that she was within the business and family.

With its main hub already operating out of New Ross, this is its second Wexford-based facility. In addition, it operates offices internationally in the UK, France, and Spain and this week also opens its new office in Holland with further expansion plans into other European locations planned over the next 5 years.

The new global logistics park will house its warehousing services. It has been specifically designed to facilitate its customer’s needs and is already in high demand with its global customers seeking out high-end warehousing requirements.

The warehouse facility has been constructed to meet international standards and offers a specialist wing for bioscience, clean room facilities and a containment wing. Additionally incorporating a sustainability plan, the building will be powered via solar roof panels coupled with in-built smart controls for energy. The company is also seeking options to add on railway connections and on-site wind turbines in the coming years.

The new €12 million 150,000 cubic metres high bay warehouse facility is the first of five planned warehouses of the company’s €50 million vision planned over the next years to get to Phase 5 at the global logistic park on the 35-acre site just off of the Rosslare road in county Wexford.

Commenting at the official opening event Noel Nolan, Director of the Warehousing Division of Nolan Transport says, “This first phase of our facility and € 12 million development will initially create and sustain 30 Wexford jobs in phase one. I am very proud and excited about this venture.

The ground floor measurement is 80,000 square feet with nine storeys of racking sitting within that space with 22,000 available pallet locations with a bespoke state-of-the-art design smart warehouse management system. This enables us to offer a complete end-to-end logistics and warehousing solution to suit a range of occupiers from SMEs to large manufacturing and distribution companies and we are delighted to have exchanged contracts with a number of international brands already.

