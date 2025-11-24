Nominate a Wexford Community Hero for the AXA Community Hero Awards 2025

AXA Ireland is calling on residents across County Wexford to nominate exceptional individuals for the AXA Community Hero Awards, which recognize people who go above and beyond to help others in their local communities. With a total prize fund of €80,000, the awards aim to honor those who are making a tangible difference in their neighbourhoods, with four winners selected from across Ireland. Each winner will receive €20,000 to donate to a charity of their choice.

The awards are open for nominations in four categories:

Road Safety

Mental Health

Women’s Safety & Wellbeing

Sustainability

Previous winners have included notable organizations such as Cork Cancer Connect and Community Connect Galway. AXA’s judging panel will be looking for individuals who have demonstrated leadership, innovation and creativity in their efforts to improve the lives of others.

Elizabeth Arnett, AXA’s Chief Communications, Brand & Sustainability Officer, shared, “The AXA Community Hero Awards are about empowering those who are actively creating positive change. Many of us know someone who always goes the extra mile to better their community, and these awards are our way of showing them how much their efforts matter.”

In addition, Mick Comerford, Direct Retail Director at AXA, emphasized, “This is our chance to give back to the communities that have supported us. We’re thrilled to celebrate the amazing work happening across Ireland especially right here in Wexford.”

To nominate a community hero, simply visit the AXA website at www.axa.ie and submit a brief description (150 words or less) explaining how the nominee has positively impacted their community and why they deserve to be recognized. The nomination process is open until 4 pm, Monday, January 5, 2026.

Wexford residents can also visit the AXA branch on Henrietta Street in Wexford Town or any AXA branch nationwide for further details or assistance with the nomination process.

The AXA Community Heroes will be announced in January 2026.

