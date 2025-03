Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne is returning to Ireland following what has been described as a “nasty mugging” in London on Friday night.

The North Wexford South Wicklow TD was walking to his hotel after a theatre outing, when he was knocked from behind, had his mobile phone stolen, and suffered a fractured shoulder.

The Gorey-based politician was in the UK for St Patrick’s Day celebrations and had been using Google Maps when the attack happened.

