North Wexford TD Asks RTE Director General What Other Skeletons Are In The Closet

RTÉ has come under fresh scrutiny this time from a Wexford TD

North Wexford TD Brian Brennan has voiced sharp criticism of the organisation at a recent Oireachtas Media Committee hearing.

Mr Brennan has expressed his serious concerns over ongoing internal issues at the broadcaster, including the outsourcing of a promotional ad for RTÉ News which was produced abroad

The TD has accused RTÉ leadership of failing to deliver the “root-and-branch reform” promised after the 2023 payments scandal

He also had a robust conversation with Kevin Bakhurst

Related