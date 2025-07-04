North Wexford TD Brian Brennan Condemns ‘Grotesque’ Filming of Accident Scenes

A North Wexford TD has condemned the growing trend of people recording accident scenes and sharing the footage online.

Fine Gael’s Brian Brennan described the behaviour as grotesque and called for stronger legal measures to prevent it.

The Gorey TD highlighted recent incidents, including a drowning in Cork, where families were forced to plead for privacy.

Deputy Brennan also told South East Radio’s Morning Mix of what he witnessed last Friday during a traffic incident in Gorey:

“This day [Friday] last week, I was walking down to my office in the Coach House in Gorey, and I was there about 10 minutes after a very, very serious and distressing accident on the Main Street in Gorey. But what I was absolutely shocked and disturbed and annoyed about was to see people driving by and videoing the victim of that accident. Now, to me, that is absolutely horrific and it’s wrong, and it should be called out for what it is.”

