North Wexford TD Calls for Urgent Investment in Dublin-Wexford Rail Line

North Wexford TD Fionntáin Ó Súilleabháin is calling for urgent action to upgrade the Wexford to Dublin rail line, saying current services are outdated and falling behind.

Speaking after a recent transport briefing with Irish Rail, the Sinn Féin TD highlighted that travel times have not improved in over 40 years — and in some respects, service quality has actually declined.

He expressed frustration that despite major developments at Rosslare Europort, the rail link to the capital remains slow and unreliable, pushing thousands of commuters onto already congested roads.

Speaking on Morning Mix Deputy Ó Súilleabháin argued that expanding train capacity, improving frequency, and allowing direct access to Dublin City and the airport should be key priorities.

He also criticised the lack of government funding for regional rail upgrades and pointed to the environmental benefits of reducing car use through better public transport. “If the government is serious about climate goals and easing commuter stress, it has to start with reliable rail,” he said.

