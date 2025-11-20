North Wexford TD Calls New Legislation A GameChanger

North Wexford Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne has hailed new public health legislation introduced by Minister for Public Health Jennifer Murnane O’Connor as a crucial step in the fight against the growing vaping epidemic among young people.

The legislation, approved by the Government, includes a range of measures aimed at reducing nicotine use in minors with a focus on single-use disposable vapes.

These vapes, which are particularly popular among young people due to their range of flavours and bright colours, will be banned under the new rules.

Deputy Byrne has been a strong advocate for tougher controls on nicotine products & he has welcomed the move describing the plans as a “gamechanger” for public health.

He told South East Radio News that the legislation would also address the marketing of nicotine products, including restricting the colours and images on packaging to make them less appealing to children. Alongside the ban on disposable vapes, the new regulations will also bring tighter controls on other nicotine delivery products, such as snus (nicotine pouches), which have become increasingly popular with young users.

The legislation, which is expected to be introduced in the Dáil before Christmas, also includes measures to regulate the display and marketing of nicotine products at the point of sale. This move follows alarming statistics from the Healthy Ireland survey, which show that vape usage is highest among younger demographics.