Back to News

North Wexford TD Criticises Government Inaction Re School Secretaries & Caretakers

News

AuthorSiobhan Murphy

School secretaries and caretakers are to strike outside schools across the country again today.

They’re disappointed over a lack of Government engagement over the weekend as they continue their action for a third day.

Their union wants them to get equal treatment and pension inclusion in schools.

Speaking to South East Radio News, North Wexford TD Fionntán O’Suilleabháin is calling out the Government for failing to deal with the issue in what he calls reckless in the extreme:

“Over the last two days thousands of school secretaries and caretakers have taken strike action and mobilised in large numbers to demand pension parity, sick leave, bereavement leave -basic rights, and having spent 34 years working with great secretaries and caretakers I am delighted to stand with these staff on the picket lines today”

“From today,Monday, the dispute will escalate with pickets at schools across Wexford and Wicklow with the potential for widespread disruption. The failure of the government to try and deal with this issue is reckless in the extreme.  It is time to get the Labour Court to intervene in this dispute and call parties to a hearing”
To top
Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave