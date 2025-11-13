North Wexford TD Fionntáin Ó Súilleabháin Slams Rising Motoring Costs and Poor Road Conditions in Wexford

North Wexford Sinn Fein TD Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin has raised serious concerns about the mounting costs of motoring, particularly for residents in rural areas such as Wexford and Wicklow. Speaking last night in the Dail about the financial strain, he pointed to high fuel costs, expensive insurance premiums, steep parking charges and the significant expenses related to car maintenance and repairs.

A particularly pressing concern for rural motorists, according to the TD is the condition of rural roads. He specifically referenced the dire state of Wexford’s rural roads, which, according to the National Oversight and Audit Commission (NOAC) are among the worst in the country. This situation has been exacerbated by an estimated shortfall of €60 million in government funding over the past 15 years.

The North Wexford TD is calling for urgent action from the government to address these issues, especially in light of the significant costs faced by rural drivers. His party, Sinn Féin, has introduced a Private Members Bill aimed at tackling the financial burden on motorists. Key proposals include:

Halting planned toll increases set for January 2026.

Ending the financial penalty imposed on people who cannot afford to pay motor tax in a single payment.

Taking action against the cartel of insurance companies to ensure fair and stable car insurance costs, as well as ensuring reforms lead to lower premiums rather than higher profits.

Reversing the recent carbon tax increase on diesel and petrol, and halting future scheduled increases to reduce the cost of driving.

