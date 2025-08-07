North Wexford TD Malcolm Byrne Makes A Call For Reduction In Class Sizes

More than 2,200 primary school students in County Wexford were in classes of 30 or more during the 2024/25 school year.

The figures, compiled by North Wexford TD Malcolm Byrne, show that around a third of local schools are affected, with some schools having multiple large classes.

Deputy Byrne has acknowledged recent improvements in pupil-teacher ratios but said these class sizes are still “unfair” on both students and teachers.

Speaking to South East Radio news he is calling for further reductions in class sizes and an increase in capitation grants to improve learning conditions

Related