North-Wexford TD Ó Súilleabhán to Join School Secretaries and Caretakers on Picket Line Over Fair Pay and Entitlements

A Sinn Féin TD for North-Wexford South-Wicklow, who is also a former Primary School Teacher, says he will stand alongside school secretaries and caretakers on the picket line from Monday.

Staff are striking after two days of nationwide demonstrations calling for fairer pension arrangements.

Their union, Fórsa, is also seeking the same entitlements to critical illness and bereavement leave that teachers and special needs assistants already receive.

However, the ASTI has instructed its members not to participate in the action.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Sinn Fein TD and former teacher Fionntán Ó Súilleabhán said that in his opinion, secretaries and caretakers have long been undervalued by the government:

“Schools are now reopening and they need to engage with the union immediately. These staff members are seeking equal treatment with their colleagues, just access to pensions, sick pay, bereavement leave. They’re basic entitlements, not unreasonable demands and there’s simply no justification for continuing to treat secretaries and caretakers as second class employees.”

Deputy Ó Súilleabháin continued:

“Having worked in many Primary Schools over a 34-year period, I’ve seen first-hand the crucial work done by school secretaries and caretakers. In many ways, school secretaries hold schools together and their vital work is way undervalued by the Government.”

