North Wexford TD Proposes Bill to Rename Dublin Airport in Honour of Seán Lemass

Malcolm Byrne, TD for North Wexford, is set to introduce a Bill in the Dáil this afternoon proposing that Dublin Airport be officially renamed to “Seán Lemass Dublin International Airport”.

The move is intended to recognise the transformative contribution of Seán Lemass, one of Ireland’s most influential political figures and former Taoiseach, whose leadership played a pivotal role in modernising Ireland’s economy.

In advance of the motion, Deputy Byrne emphasised that Seán Lemass was the architect of Ireland’s economic modernisation, overseeing key changes that positioned the country for global success.

“Seán Lemass was a leader who opened Ireland to global investment, expanded industrial development, and made Ireland a key player on the international stage,” he said.

Byrne highlighted that Dublin Airport is not only Ireland’s gateway to the world, but also a symbol of Ireland’s openness to global trade and investment.

“It should bear the name of a leader who helped open that gateway in the first place,” he explained. “Lemass oversaw the development of our aviation sector, championed national infrastructure, and laid the foundations for the open, outward-looking Ireland we know today.”

“Lemass stood for progress, ambition, and opportunity,” Byrne said. “Renaming the airport would not only reflect our pride in his legacy but also our confidence in Ireland’s future.”

Related