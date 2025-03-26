North Wexford TD says deepfakes are very serious and need to be criminalised

Fianna Fáil is taking a strong stance against the misuse of artificial intelligence by introducing a bill designed to criminalise deepfakes. The bill seeks to address the increasing threat posed by technology that can replicate people’s voices and images without their consent.

As Deepfake technology continues to evolve, it has become easier for malicious actors to create convincing digital content intended to mislead or manipulate. The proposed bill aims to make it a criminal offense to use someone’s voice or image in Deepfakes, particularly when used to sell products or services without permission. This practice is often used to deceive consumers, causing significant harm and confusion.

The bill underscores the potential risks, particularly for vulnerable individuals, who could be targeted by scams or fraud through these manipulated media forms. With the growing presence of AI technology, the bill seeks to ensure that harmful uses are met with legal consequences, offering much-needed protection for individuals from fraudulent activities.

Speaking to South East Radio News TD Malcolm Byrne said, “Technology is good enough now that it can listen to our voice, it can pick up the tone and texture of that voice after a few seconds and can replicate it. And the problem is that some people will do it for humorous reasons, others do it for purposes of manipulation. And the protection of voice and image bill seeks to make it a standalone offence where without somebody’s permission your voice or your image is taken is used as part of a deep fake in order to sell a product or a service and the intention is obviously to mislead the consumer. This is very serious. It’s people who are vulnerable are in danger of being scammed and what artificial intelligence has the technology with so many purposes that are good, when it’s used for bad purposes like this, we have to deal with those bad actors.”

