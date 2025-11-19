North Wexford TD Sharply Criticizes Mercosur Trade Deal Calling It Disastrous For Irish Agriculture

North Wexford Sinn Fein Deputy Fionntáin O’Súilleabhain has sharply criticized the Mercosur trade deal calling it a disastrous agreement for Irish agriculture, public health and the environment.

Speaking passionately in the Dáil the TD has urged government TDs from all parties to stand firm with farmers, warning that the deal will undermine Irish standards by allowing cheap, inferior beef from South America to flood the market.

He emphasized that all farming organizations including those from Wicklow and Wexford are united in opposing the deal which he described as a death blow to Irish agriculture and an environmental disaster that would accelerate rainforest destruction.

The Deputy also called on the government to take immediate action and use a blocking minority at the EU Council in December to prevent the deal from going forward.

He is also calling on farmers to reconsider their support for parties (Fianna Fail & Fine Gael) that have sided with this harmful trade agreement.

