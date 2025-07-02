North Wexford TD Urges For Occupied Territories Bill To Be Passed “This Is Not a War – It’s Genocide”

As the Occupied Territories Bill returns to the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee this week, powerful words have emerged from one Irish politician calling for stronger action on the crisis in Gaza.

Reflecting on his experience travelling before entering politics, he said:

“I’ve witnessed the devastation of natural disasters. I’ve been in countries where governments were overthrown and seen what happens when societies collapse. But what’s happening in Gaza is completely different.”

Calling the current situation in Gaza “mass genocide, mass murder, mass starvation, and the mass destruction of a country,” he made clear that this is not a conventional conflict.

“This is not a war. A war is between two countries. Only one country is fighting in this so-called war.”

In an emotional appeal, he questioned the ongoing violence:

“Why is there a need to kill so many children? Why is there a need to kill journalists? Why is there a need to blow up hospitals?”

The statement comes following a meeting with the Ambassador of Palestine to Ireland, who expressed gratitude for Ireland’s solidarity—but also emphasised the urgent need for stronger political action.

“The ambassador was grateful for Ireland’s support,” he said. “But we need to do more.”

The Occupied Territories Bill, which seeks to ban trade with illegal Israeli settlements, has long been a symbol of Ireland’s stance on international human rights. Supporters say its passage is now more vital than ever.

“That’s why this bill must be passed.”

Related