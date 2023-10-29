Back to News

NOTICE: Weather Updates from Wexford County Council: Localised flooding expected this evening

News

AuthorAJ Walsh

🚨Weather Updates – Sunday 29th October
The Councils Flood Assessment Team met this morning to review conditions and flooding impact across the county with ongoing monitoring taking place across the weekend.
🟣Continued vigilance is advised as some roads may still be flooded.
🟡There is likely to be further localised flooding again this evening during the period of high tides (including but not limited to – Arcandrisk, Ballyboggan Road at Carcur, Wellington Bridge and the Burrow Road, Rosslare Strand).
🟣A road closure will be in place on the R730 at Ardcandrisk with local diversions with effect from 5.30pm this evening.
🟡Flood warning signage and local diversions may also be in place at impacted areas across the weekend on a rolling basis as required.
🟣Drive with caution across the weekend and do not drive through flood waters due to unseen dangers and depth of flood.
🟡Flooding issues can be reported on 24-hour line 053 919 6000
🟣For emergencies, please dial 112 or 999
To top
Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave