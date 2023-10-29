NOTICE: Weather Updates from Wexford County Council: Localised flooding expected this evening

Weather Updates – Sunday 29th October
The Councils Flood Assessment Team met this morning to review conditions and flooding impact across the county with ongoing monitoring taking place across the weekend.
Continued vigilance is advised as some roads may still be flooded.
There is likely to be further localised flooding again this evening during the period of high tides (including but not limited to – Arcandrisk, Ballyboggan Road at Carcur, Wellington Bridge and the Burrow Road, Rosslare Strand).
A road closure will be in place on the R730 at Ardcandrisk with local diversions with effect from 5.30pm this evening.
Flood warning signage and local diversions may also be in place at impacted areas across the weekend on a rolling basis as required.
Drive with caution across the weekend and do not drive through flood waters due to unseen dangers and depth of flood.
Flooding issues can be reported on 24-hour line 053 919 6000
For emergencies, please dial 112 or 999