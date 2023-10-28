NOTICE: Wexford Flooding Update

Larkin’s X to Maldron Road flooded but passable with care.

Ballyboggan Road, Old Hospital Road, Carcur Road all flooded and impassable at present.

Mauritiustown Rosslare flooded.

Moorfields Road flooded.

Marsh Lane New Ross flooded.

N30 Palace to Clonroche flooded but passable with care.

Waterford Road at Staffords flooded but passable with care.

Summerhill is Wexford manholes popping at bottom on Road, drive with care.

Wellingtonbridge Road now open to traffic.

Bridgetown flooded.

Edermine flooded please avoid.

Four fire tenders out at flooding incidents.

All area staff in Wexord, New Ross and Rosslare District out at flooding incidents.

Gorey and Enniscorthy Districts not as badly affected at present.

Threat of coastal flooding in Wexford has receded.

Stay home stay safe only take necessary journeys.

UPDATE:

Baldwinstown Road beside handball alley now closed due to flooding.

Flood Protection barriers on houses in Bridgetown seem to be working to prevent serious flooding.

Tides are now dropping, so expect water to recede here

