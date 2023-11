There has been a sharp rise in the number of people waiting on trolleys in Wexford General Hospital.

A total of 26 patients are waiting for a bed, this is in contrast to just 6 yesterday.

Nationwide 519 admitted patients are currently waiting for beds.

Ger Carthy from the National Ambulance Service says that the HSE is experiencing higher volumes at the moment due to an increase in cases of flu and covid.

