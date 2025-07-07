Nutrition Awareness Takes Centre Stage at HSE Intellectual Disabilities Event in Enniscorthy

A health and wellbeing initiative for people with intellectual disabilities and mental health needs in County Wexford has added a strong nutritional focus to its programme, with the latest event drawing praise from service users, staff, and guest experts.

Now in its second year, the psycho-social sports and leisure programme, developed by the HSE’s Wexford Intellectual Disabilities team, is part of a broader healthy living reform aimed at promoting physical activity and behavioural change. The initiative targets lifestyle factors such as smoking, alcohol use, poor diet, and sensory integration—particularly for individuals with a dual diagnosis of intellectual disability and mental health conditions.

At the most recent gathering, held at the Astro Active Centre in Bellefield, Enniscorthy, service users from several HSE residences across the county took part, including Croí an Tobar (Oylegate), Havenview (Enniscorthy), and Westlands (Wexford), as well as residents from the Wexford Residential Intellectual Disabilities Services (WRIDS) in Summerhill, Dawn House, Rivendell, and San Paolo.

The day had a colourful, upbeat atmosphere, with a special “jersey day” bringing a splash of sport to the occasion. Service users and staff proudly wore the colours of their favourite GAA, rugby, and soccer teams, including Leinster, Ireland, and the national soccer side.

A highlight of the event was the participation of Sophie Pratt, well-known nutritionist and dietician from RTÉ’s Operation Transformation. Sophie led a bespoke exercise routine and delivered a practical, engaging talk on balanced nutrition tailored to the specific dietary needs of participants.

“It was a privilege to speak to this group and help encourage healthier eating habits,” said Sophie. “We focused on small, achievable steps to better nutrition—and yes, strawberries made a very welcome appearance at the end!”

The event also marked the continuing involvement of local food producer Pauline Dunne of Killowen Farm, who has supported the programme since its early stages.

Mick Mahon, HSE Advanced Nurse Practitioner in Mental Health, emphasised the importance of bringing health interventions into everyday community settings.

“Our aim is to create real-life, community-based events for people with complex needs,” he said. “It’s about co-production—working together with clients, families, staff, and local supporters to promote sustainable lifestyle changes.”

With nutrition now becoming a key focus, the programme continues to grow in its reach and impact, offering those in Wexford’s intellectual disability and mental health services a positive and inclusive space to build healthier habits and connections.

