Obesity is a disease that should be treated like any other disease

Today is World Obesity Day. The Chairman of the Irish Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism and an expert in Obesity Treatment is advocating for a patient centred approach.

Speaking on Morning Mix, Professor Carel Le Roux, said it’s important to treat obesity as a medical condition, rather than a personal fault. He explained that obesity is a neurological disease that affects the brain, leading individuals to experience constant hunger and an obsession with food. Unlike past perceptions, obesity is no longer defined by weight alone but by its harmful effects on health, such as difficulty in movement, heart strain, or diabetes.

Professor Le Roux said there should be personalized treatment for obesity, including nutritional therapies, medication, and, in some cases, surgery. He pointed out that nearly half of patients prefer nutritional treatments, while a quarter opt for medication or surgery. The focus, he noted, should be on improving health outcomes, not just weight loss.

He also highlighted a concerning trend in Ireland, where over 1.25 million people are obese, including more than 100,000 children. The stigma surrounding obesity often leads to limited opportunities for young people, further exacerbating the issue. Professor Le Roux called for a shift in national policies, urging that obesity be treated in the same way as other diseases like diabetes or high blood pressure, ensuring people have access to the proper treatments and support.

