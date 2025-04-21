Objections to new public amenity in Kilmore Quay

Mediation is being called for in a dispute over a proposed new walking trail in Kilmore in South Wexford

The new recreational amenity has divided the local community and was discussed at the recent meeting of Rosslare Muncipal District Council

The plan is being put forward by Kilmore Development Association but a number of local objections have been submitted to An Bord Planala in relation to it

The group has until the end of July to draw down the funding so mediation to resolve the concerns of locals is being called for by the Rosslare council

