Office of Public Works announce free admission day for National Heritage Week 2025

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has today announced free admission to over 70 heritage sites on Saturday 16 August, to celebrate National Heritage Week 2025.

This year’s theme is ‘Exploring Our Foundations’ and invites visitors to delve into the building blocks of our heritage; not just the structures, but the landscapes and cultural activities that have shaped us.

Welcoming the free admission initiative, Martina Moloney, Chair of the Heritage Council said:

“It’s wonderful to see the OPW opening the gates of its remarkable heritage sites to everyone free of charge again this year on the first Saturday of National Heritage Week, August 16th.

The OPW cares for some of the most magnificent places in Ireland—places of extraordinary beauty and history that inspire a deep connection to our shared past. I would encourage everyone to seize this opportunity to explore an OPW site—whether it’s a towering medieval castle, a peaceful walled garden, or a historic house that tells the story of generations. National Heritage Week is a time to step out and discover what’s on your own doorstep.

Across the country, passionate local people are bringing their heritage to life through talks, walks, exhibitions and community celebrations. This is a chance to connect with the stories, places, and traditions that shape who we are.”

In support of the 20th anniversary of National Heritage Week being run by the Heritage Council, the OPW will once again host a significant programme of events.

Unleash your creativity at Old Mellifont Abbey by painting a copy of one of the beautiful medieval floor tiles or embark on a thrilling Dinosaur Tree Tour at JFK Arboretum.

Visit heritageireland.ie and heritageweek.ie for a full list of 2025 events

