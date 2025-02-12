Official Fleadh camping website now open for booking

The official fleadh camping website is now open for booking. Pairc Charman is the official campsite for the 2025 Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann.

The website opened on Monday and people can now book camping for the duration of the Fleadh in Wexford this summer.

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann is taking place here from the 3rd of August to the 10th.

Prices are as follows: Camping pitches from €100 weekend / €180 fleadh duration. Caravan/Campervan pitches from €185 weekend / €380 fleadh duration.

Located on the edge of Wexford town, Pairc Charman is home to Faythe Harriers Hurling & Camogie Club, Sarsfields GFC, St. Johns Volunteers GFC and Wexford Wanderers RFC. The complex has an enviable infrastructure with flat mown grass areas for caravans, campervans and tent pitches along with toilets, showers, waste disposal points, coffee shops and four clubhouse pavilions.

The site will also include tuck shops, food vans, bars and communal areas for ad-hoc sessions.

Last year’s event generated approximately €60 million for the local economy and the number of acts and attendees at the week-long music celebration is expected to be even bigger this year.

Check out the website here: https://wexfordfleadhcamping.com/

