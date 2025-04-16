Official launch of 500MW Greenlink Interconnector takes place in Wexford

The official launch of a major new electricity interconnector between Ireland and Wales is taking place today in Co Wexford, helping to significantly improve energy security on both islands, increase market competition and provide additional export capacity.

The Greenlink Interconnector, on which construction was completed last year, links the Great Island substation in Co Wexford to the National Grid’s Pembroke substation in Pembrokeshire, Wales via two high voltage cables with a capacity of 500-megawatts – enough to power 380,000 homes.

Running more than 190km under the Irish Sea, the Greenlink Interconnector commenced its testing and commissioning phase at the end of last year following a three-year construction phase.

With commissioning now fully complete, the Greenlink Interconnector will commence commercial operations today after being officially launched by Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Climate, Environment and Energy during a ceremony in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

The new interconnector between Ireland and Wales will play a crucial role enhancing the energy security of both islands by diversifying sources, while it also facilitates greater electricity market competition and improves the integration of renewable energy onto the British and Irish power systems.

Additionally, Greenlink will provide increased import and export capacity in both countries, which helps further integrate overall European energy markets.

Pertners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, recently agreed a deal to sell the newly completed Greenlink Interconnector to Baltic Cable AB, a European interconnector operator, and Equitix, a London-based infrastructure investor.

James O’Reilly, chief executive of Greenlink, said:

“The Greenlink team are very pleased to have delivered this critical infrastructure project into commercial operations. I would like to thank all the key stakeholders who played a part in bringing this project from the planning stage through to construction and now into commercial operations.”

“The last number of years have shown it is vital for all European countries to have a diversified energy mix, and this interconnector will bring benefits for Ireland, Britain and the wider European community.”

Padraig McManus, chair of Greenlink, said:

“It’s been a privilege to be chair of Greenlink Interconnector and to witness a project of this magnitude being taken from financing through to construction, and finally to full operations.”

“Interconnectors like Greenlink will become critical infrastructure assets providing export capacity and further integration with the wider European energy market.”

