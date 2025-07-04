The official launch of the Kennedy Summer School took place yesterday evening at the Dunbrody Visitor Centre in New Ross.

The event is back for its 13th annual gathering from August 28th – 30th throughout New Ross with events in venues like the JKK Arboretum and St Michaels Theatre

South East Radio’s Alan Corcoran attended the launch where he was joined by stalwart news journalist Eileen Dunne and CNN’s Jim Acosta

The weekend promises a vibrant forum for civic engagement and debate on global and Irish issues honouring JFK’s legacy.

One of the many highlights of the weekend will be a screening of “From That Small Island” a documentary by festival director Bríona Nic Dhiarmada, narrated by Colin Farrell with a score by Colm Mac ConIomaire.

There’s also panels on local journalism, a Noel Whelan conversation with Colm Tóibín and a President Trump & US session

You can view the full programme of events here:

https://www.kennedysummerschool.ie/wp-content/uploads/KSS-Programme-2025.pdf

