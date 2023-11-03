Only three houses available on the Choice Based Letting system in Wexford, a ‘truly staggering and frightening situation’

As of today there are only three Houses available in the Choice Based Letting scheme in Wexford.

With just one house each in Gorey, New Ross and Rosslare districts.

According to Wexford County Council:

“Choice Based Letting (CBL) is a way that social housing supports applicants can express their interest in available and suitable Social Housing properties. A ‘suitable’ dwelling is one that has been chosen to express interest in and that matches their housing needs.”

There are close to 350 people on the housing list in the Rosslare District alone with only one house available in the area. When houses go up on the Choice Based Letting system there are upwards of 100 expressions of interest for each property.

In 2022 there were 1,396 phone calls made to the homeless support team in the county and up to September of 2023 there have been 1,168 phone calls made.

Wexford Aontu Councillor, Jim Codd, says the housing crisis is deepening and he is terrified for the future.

“Housing For All has to the worst named strategy ever. I am shocked to learn today that in the county there are three houses in the Choice Based Letting system. I am terrified for the future for young people who can’t put a roof over their heads.”

He went on to say that he has had a call this morning from a man who is currently sleeping in a tent:

“The winter is upon us. We need thousands of houses, its truly staggering and frightening.”

