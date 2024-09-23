Open Day to highlight importance of Wexford Libraries

The crucial role of Wexford public libraries in local community life will be highlighted on National Public Libraries Open Day this Saturday (September 28)

Non-members and members alike are encouraged to ‘Take a Closer Look’ and visit their local public library on National Public Libraries Open Day to explore the myriad of free services on offer.

According to Dr Stuart Hamilton, Head of Libraries Development for the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA), part of the remit of public libraries is to provide assistance to society where it is required.

“Irish public libraries have a proud and long-standing history of being integral within our villages, towns and cities in supporting people on an individual and a collective, community basis,” he said.

“They continue to fulfil an integral role in Irish life and, as their importance has continued to grow, the services provided have expanded to meet the needs of individual members and broader society.

“We aim to create a habit of visiting the public library among people who might not otherwise.

“Irish public libraries are important places of inclusivity within our communities.

“They provide a diverse range of resources and services to appeal to people of all abilities across society.

“Public libraries are connectors in the community. The local librarian will know the groups working to support learning, develop skills, support jobs seekers and those with special needs, and will be able tell you who to talk to.

“Public libraries are community settings offering a broad range of free services which allow people connect, access information, receive support and browse and escape.”

Anna Marie Delaney, Chair of the National Libraries Development Committee, said National Public Libraries Open Day will highlight the crucial role of libraries in communities.

“Public libraries are vibrant, inclusive community hubs providing all sorts of events and activities within our villages, towns and cities,” she said.

“Diversity of resources and services includes encouraging reading at all levels, improving digital skills and literacy, enabling formal and informal learning and supporting the provision of information and guidance on every topic.”

Libraries across the region will be showcasing their services throughout National Public Libraries Open Day.

