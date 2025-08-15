Orange warning issued for forest fire danger

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has issued a Condition Orange Forest Fire warning in advance of warm weather forecast for the weekend. The Department wishes to highlight the dangers to resources and public safety arising from vegetation fires, on and around forests and other public recreation sites, especially those close to urban areas. Visitors to forests, parks, beaches and other recreation areas are asked not to bring barbeques and other sources of ignition to these areas and to be mindful of parking and access to these areas by emergency services.

In current weather conditions fires can pose significant challenges to firefighting efforts and can also divert emergency service resources away from other types of emergencies. Smoke from uncontrolled fires can also impact on human populations downwind of fire incidents. So far during 2025, over 4,355ha of land has already been affected by fires. The Department continues to monitor forest fire risks, in conjunction with Met Eireann, and has already issued 8 previous Fire danger Notices to date this year in response to high-risk weather phases.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine recommends forest owners act immediately to implement fire prevention plans and be prepared for the likelihood of fire outbreaks on or around their property, especially those with public access. High levels of vigilance are required at this point. Landowners and managers should ensure that the use of open fires, barbeques and other potential ignition sources do not take place in forest lands and other public areas during the current warm weather phase.

Similarly, the farming community are requested to be particularly vigilant with regard to the use of machinery around hay meadows and crop harvesting, that may pose a risk of fire.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Healy-Rae TD, said: “People need to be mindful of fire risk when visiting our forests, parks and beaches this weekend. Leave the barbeque at home, and be considerate when parking at venues. Do not block gates, barriers and keep emergency access routes clear in case these are needed in an emergency. For those working on the land over the weekend, keep safe on machinery and tractors and keep an eye on balers and combines for overheating parts that might cause a fire, especially where harvesting crops. Drivers should take rest breaks and keep hydrated.”

The Department advises that where the general public come into contact with fire outbreaks at or near recreational areas the following actions should be taken by visitors in the interests of safety:

do not cause or light fires in and around forests or open land

dispose of smoking materials responsibly

do not attempt to intervene or fight fires under any circumstances

gather all family/group members and move to a safe fuel-free location such as a car park, upwind of the fire

telephone Fire and Rescue Services via 112 or 999 and report the fire and its location

evacuate if instructed to do so. Co-operate with all Emergency Service Instructions

Related