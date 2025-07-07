Organised Shoplifters Arrested in Gorey

Gardaí in Gorey have arrested four people in connection with the theft of over €1,400 worth of goods from a local store.

The arrests, made on Friday as part of Operation Táirge, target an organised group of professional shoplifters.

The suspects appeared before a special sitting of the District Court on Saturday, where bail conditions were set, including a ban on entering Gorey.Their vehicle was also seized.

Gardaí say Operation Táirge continues to focus on disrupting organised retail theft, protecting local businesses and holding offenders to account.

They are urging the public if they witness suspicious activity in or around retail premises, please contact your local Garda Station or 999/112 in an emergency.

Related