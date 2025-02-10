Outbreak of Noro Virus at Wexford General Hospital

Wexford General Hospital currently has an outbreak of Noro Virus impacting a number of wards.

Due to increased infection control measures required at this time, the hospital will be suspending hospital visiting throughout the hospital, effective immediately.

Visiting to the hospital will only be allowed in exceptional circumstances on compassionate grounds. Nominated partners will be granted access to the Maternity Unit and also parents accompanying sick children on Gabriel’s Ward.

WGH are asking that no children visit the hospital.

Related