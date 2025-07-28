Outdoor Dining Fee Waiver Extended to September 2026

Hospitality businesses across Wexford will continue to benefit from a waiver on street furniture licence fees, following an announcement by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne TD.

The Minister has signed the Planning and Development (Street Furniture Fees) Regulations 2025, extending the waiver on licence fees for outdoor tables and chairs until 30 September 2026. The measure, first introduced in 2021, is aimed at easing financial pressure on the hospitality, restaurant, and tourism sectors, particularly small and medium businesses.

The waiver applies to street furniture fees for hotels, restaurants, cafés, and pubs serving food for consumption on the premises. Under current rules, businesses would otherwise pay €125 per table per year to use public space for outdoor seating.

Minister Browne said the move would “allow and encourage the hospitality sector to provide outdoor seating without the associated licence fee, for the benefit of everyone.”

“I understand the financial pressures on hospitality businesses, having worked in the sector myself for many years. Our towns and villages thrive during the summer when people can enjoy outdoor dining and socialising,” he added.

The extension means businesses will have certainty through the 2026 summer season, with the government reaffirming its support for economic recovery and community vibrancy in urban centres.

