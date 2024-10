A Wexford Councillor has expressed outrage at the discovery of serious damage to a children’s play area at Redmond Park over night.

Councillor Leonard Kelly was notified this morning of the damage to a tunnel which was burned out, possibly with an excelerant.

It means the park is closed today for health and safety reasons.

Councillor Kelly says there will be CCTV footage which the Gardai will be examining and he is urging anyone who knows anything to come forward.

