Outrage in Courtown after act of vandalism

Locals in Courtown have expressed their outrage after a new picnic bench was destroyed a week after it was installed.

The new amenity was installed for the enjoyment of everyone in the community and it’s destruction is being descibed as both upsetting and disheartening.

According to the Gardaí, a significant amount of accelerant was used in what appears to have been a deliberate act. It is estimated that it will cost €870 to replace the picnic bench.

Anyone with information is urged to contact their local Garda station and Councillor Fionntain O Suilleabhan who spoke to South East Radio News asked for anyone with any information to come forward.

